EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in July

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

