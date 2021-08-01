Evedo (EVED) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1.35 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00799162 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091088 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.