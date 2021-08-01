EvenCoin Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $56,320.44 and approximately $126,721.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00375050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00817481 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

