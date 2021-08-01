EventChain (EVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,533.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $721,831.21 and approximately $19,533.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

