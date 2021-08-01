Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,821,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

