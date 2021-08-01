EveryCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $54,264.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a market cap of $296,441.96 and approximately $54,264.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00797691 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00090225 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

