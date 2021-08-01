EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.14

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00795078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00090933 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

