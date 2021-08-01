Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 33.8% in July

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 560,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

