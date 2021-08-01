Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 81,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.