ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 40% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $828,872.34 and approximately $4,565.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008946 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001045 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

