ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Tops $778,720.78 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $778,720.78 and $888.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009307 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001035 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

