Exeedme Price Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $21.86 million and $1.54 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00102412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00137080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,042.34 or 0.99962747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00828827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

