Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $49,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.80 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

