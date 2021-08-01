ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of ExlService worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ExlService by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

