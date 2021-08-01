EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $155,297.52 and $91,657.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

