Expanse (EXP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,824.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $849,068.41 and approximately $2,824.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,020.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.28 or 0.06241503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.37 or 0.01327078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00353053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00125229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.61 or 0.00588994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00352601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00295071 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

