Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 607.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.76% of Express worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Express by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Express by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXPR opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

