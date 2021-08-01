Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 55.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.30. 15,976,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,115,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

