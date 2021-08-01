Faceter Reaches One Day Volume of $889.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Faceter has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $889.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00798784 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

