Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $421.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.79. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $259.00 and a 1 year high of $480.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

