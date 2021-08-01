FansTime (FTI) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $738,815.48 and $128,525.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00799162 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091088 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

