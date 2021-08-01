FansTime (FTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $774,772.51

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $774,772.51 and $194,484.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

