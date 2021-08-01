FantasyGold (FGC) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $55,655.07 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,825.34 or 0.99906893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00831549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

