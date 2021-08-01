Fantom Trading Up 35.2% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $654.21 million and approximately $47.25 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00780610 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.