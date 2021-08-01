Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,981,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,939,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

