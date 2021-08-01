Fatcoin (FAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Fatcoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Fatcoin has a market cap of $4.99 million and $1.98 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.00805152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040159 BTC.

FAT is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

