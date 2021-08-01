Feathercoin Market Cap Tops $4.38 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $6,243.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

