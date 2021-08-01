FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 500.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $279.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $167.99 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

