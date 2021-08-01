Feellike Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,309.94 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,718.11 or 1.00241156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00832772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

