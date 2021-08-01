Fei Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.67 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $39.67 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00102333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.92 or 1.00208805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00838083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

