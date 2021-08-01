Fetch.ai Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $297.18 million and $44.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

