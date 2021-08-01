FIBOS Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. FIBOS has a market cap of $4.54 million and $165,689.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00133428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,520.71 or 0.99856825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00824971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

