Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 615.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 79,573 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $44.61 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

