Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.43 million, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

