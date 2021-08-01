Financial Analysis: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) versus G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intersect ENT and G Medical Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 3 4 0 2.57 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and G Medical Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 9.61 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -11.39 G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G Medical Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -87.96% -91.97% -33.83% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intersect ENT beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.