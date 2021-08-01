Financial Contrast: Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) vs. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Oncorus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Theratechnologies and Oncorus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncorus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oncorus has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.41%. Given Oncorus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25% Oncorus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theratechnologies and Oncorus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million 5.89 -$4.66 million N/A N/A Oncorus N/A N/A -$48.30 million ($9.35) -1.37

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oncorus.

Summary

Oncorus beats Theratechnologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. Oncorus, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.