Financial Review: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) versus Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Roblox and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 1 0 8 0 2.78 Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78

Roblox presently has a consensus target price of $84.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roblox and Palantir Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $923.89 million 43.01 -$253.25 million N/A N/A Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 37.29 -$1.17 billion $0.19 114.26

Roblox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Roblox beats Palantir Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

