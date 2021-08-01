FinNexus Achieves Market Cap of $5,631.96 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 97.7% against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $5,631.96 and approximately $23.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00054857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00795840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087404 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

