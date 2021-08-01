Fireball (FIRE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $574.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Fireball has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $104,579.86 and $574.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can now be bought for about $5.31 or 0.00013311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00214611 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,699 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

