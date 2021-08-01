First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. 10,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,620. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

