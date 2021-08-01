First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Head to Head Survey

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Choice Healthcare Solutions alerts:

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Centogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centogene $146.64 million 1.54 -$24.49 million ($1.17) -9.71

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 79.58%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Centogene -9.23% -29.84% -13.19%

Volatility and Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -2.15, suggesting that its share price is 315% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Centogene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.