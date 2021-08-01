First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 628,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,698. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

