First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after buying an additional 152,691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,099,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

FR opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.