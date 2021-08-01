First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 820,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 572,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

