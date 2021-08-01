First PREMIER Bank Acquires 4,540 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPLV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. 1,670,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,379. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.57.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.