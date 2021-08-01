First PREMIER Bank Acquires 4,995 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.11. 10,373,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,930,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.