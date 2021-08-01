First PREMIER Bank Boosts Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Raven Industries accounts for 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.32% of Raven Industries worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Raven Industries by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Raven Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 392,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

