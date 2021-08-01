First PREMIER Bank Buys 10,623 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

