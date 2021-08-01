First PREMIER Bank Buys 30,086 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,787. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $228.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

