First PREMIER Bank Buys 4,170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $153.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

